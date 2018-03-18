FIEBELKORN, Elizabeth A. "Betty" (McLellan)

Of Hamburg, March 16, 2018. Wife of the late Herbert Fiebelkorn; mother of Gloria "Cookie" Emerling, Michael (Debra), Susan (Paul) Eaton, and the late Jerry Fiebelkorn; sister of James (Patricia) and Alexander McLellan, and Jean Hummel; also survived by six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Private services at the convenience of the family. Memorials may be made to the Hospice Foundation. www.demmerleyfuneralhome.com