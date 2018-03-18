FECHTER, Kathryn (Stonebraker)

Of Hamburg, entered into rest March 14, 2018. Beloved wife of the late Charles W. Fechter; devoted mother of Pamela (Charles) Boehler and Wendy Fechter; cherished grandmother of Kate Boehler; loving daughter of the late Frederick and Emma Stonebraker; dear sister of Frederick (Joan) Stonebraker, Betty (Tony) Hudi and the late James (late Winona) Stonebraker; also survived by many nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Private service. Memorials may be made to Faith United Church of Christ, 8651 Boston State Rd., Boston, NY 14025. Arrangements made by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com