FATIN, Neal V., III

March 15, 2018, age 61, beloved husband of Peggy (nee Hughes) Fatin; devoted father of Neal V. Fatin, IV and Geoffrey L. Fatin; dear brother of Deborah (Raymond) Burke; uncle of Raymond R. (Sarah Jane) Burke, II, Callie E. (Michael) Georger and Carrie (Thomas) Dealtry; also survived by great-nieces and a great-nephew. A Funeral Service will be held Saturday, March 24th, 11 AM at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 724 Delaware Ave., Buffalo. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the SPCA Serving Erie County, 300 Harlem Rd., West Seneca, NY 14224. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., (716) 836-6500. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com