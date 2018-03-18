Erie County Real Estate Transactions

Following are real estate transactions over $5,000 as listed in records of the Erie County clerk’s office for the week ending Feb. 9.

ALDEN

• 119 Birch Creek Run, Severyn Development to David Paul Nowak, $272,000.

• 13272 Maple Ridge Drive, Cmk Builders of Alden to Bozenna Karbowski, $247,500.

AMHERST

• 4590 Main St., Daniel P. Schaefer; Marlene Schaefer to Lawta Properties, $550,000.

• 305 Renaissance Drive, Christopher A Head Living Trust Tr to Adham Abdel Azim; Katharina Barth, $467,000.

• 3488 Sheridan Drive, Paul L. Madsen to Jrt Singh Properties, $450,000.

• 132 Lord Byron Lane, Herbert Feder to Catherine V. Strobl; Mark E. Strobl, $345,000.

• 80 Carriage Hill East, Geoff A. Fesko to Jonathan Ebel; Teresa Rizzone-Ebel, $326,007.

• 49 Bramble Road, Ismet Mamnoon; Sameer S. Mamnoon to Mark J. Flanagan; Mary E. Sellers, $319,900.

• 355 Brompton Road, Mary B. Hoffman; Charles E. Massaro; Michael P. Massaro to Grant Joseph Carr; Penelope Carr, $307,500.

• 4865 Main St., I Am Trust Tr to Gjurich Steven, $255,000.

• 50 Hickory Hill Road, David Scott Sutherland to Elizabeth Kurtz; Kenneth R. Kurtz, $225,000.

• 251 Wedgewood Drive, Conrad Muller; Matilda Muller to Karen A. Alfasso; Sidney L. Alfasso, $220,500.

• 2535 North Forest Road, Carl G. Frey; Clare M. Frey to Brooke H. Tinaglia; Jordan M. Tinaglia, $220,000.

• 191 Park Forest Drive, Michael J. Sigurdson; Tracy Sigurdson to Bridget A. Vaccaro; Robert J. Vaccaro, $220,000.

• 234 Willow Green Drive, Brenda L. Gengo; Franks Gengo III; Michael Patrick Mcgorry to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, $211,137.

• 373 Troy Del Way, Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation to Harwinder Kauldhar, $210,000.

• 863 Wehrle Drive, Property One Management to Jacqueline Dudkowski; Nicholas Montaldi, $210,000.

• 157 Fleetwood Terrace, Barbara Nikolaus; Joseph Nikolaus to Maria Lynn Glover, $199,000.

• 7 Astor Ridge Dr Unit A, Judith A. Tait; Robert P. Tait Jr. to Carol Ann Mecca; Donald R. Mecca, $187,000.

• 413 Mt Vernon Road, Margaret M Barone Family Trust 030607 Tr to Amy Nicosia; Christopher Nicosia, $187,000.

• 18 Glenhaven Drive, Subhash Batra; Subhash C. Batra to Walter Chan; Mai T. Luong, $185,000.

• 42 Breezewood Common, Aron Tauber; Nina Tauber to Lisa A. Jackson, $170,000.

• 183 Lorfield Drive, Christopher M. Parrinello; Sarah M. Parrinello to Harold T. Romeo, $166,700.

• 224 Greengage Circle, Dawn R. Crosman to Heather Mary Toffolo; Lee Christian Toffolo, $166,000.

• 36 Creek Hts, Lrj Properties to Jessica M. Plandowski, $165,000.

• 9 Lorfield Drive, Michelle F. Caruana; Dennis P. Bialkowski; Michelle F. Bialkowski to Randolph M. Callesto; Sandra A. Pomichter, $160,000.

• 2765 North Forest Road, Ronald Willig to Benton Wood Enterprises, $150,000.

• 2765 North Forest Rd Unit G Garage 7, Ronald Willig to Benton Wood Enterprises, $150,000.

• 2755 North Forest Road, Ronald Willig to Benton Wood Enterprises, $150,000.

• 2755 North Forest Road, Ronald Willig to Benton Wood Enterprises, $150,000.

• 2755 North Forest Rd Unit G, Ronald Willig to Benton Wood Enterprises, $144,000.

• 3 Cambridge Sq, Ta Schiappa Development to Alexander Jordan, $138,500.

• 214 Royal Parkway E, Madonna M. Funk to Adam Fries; Kelsey Gage, $135,000.

• 2730 Dodge Road, Robert B. Gleichenhaus; Pierre Joseph to Champion Mortgage Company; Nationstar Mortgage dba, $134,000.

• 965 East Saratoga Road, Redbird Properties to Gregory W. Freeland, $126,000.

• 482 Maynard Drive, Bronya Umansky to Luhua Rao; Zhibin Rao; Hongmei Yan, $125,000.

• 450 Harding, Barbara J. Lewis to Abs Properties, $120,000.

• 865 New Road, Kurt D. Schoemann to Parvin Karim, $103,000.

• 4615 Chestnut Ridge Rd #b, Suzanne E. Belz to Lidiya Tumash, $91,000.

• 136 Denrose Dr Unit 3, Christina Jordan; Peter Jordan to Carolyn Key-Reed, $89,000.

• 296 Paradise Road, Cameron K. Tebbi; Judith D. Tebbi to R&d Contracting, $65,000.

• 227 High Park Boulevard, Shelley M. Collier to Fay Collier; Shelley M. Collier, $38,059.

ANGOLA

• 17 Orchard Ave., Gerald R. Prentiss; Jay Prentiss; Karen J. Prentiss to Timothy Dybdahl; Todd Dybdahl, $20,000.

• 41 Washington St., Frederick T. Fowler to Donald F. Gerow, $15,000.

AURORA/EAST AURORA

• 1780 Lewis Road, Kerry Kathleen Schiller to Sergio Hernandez; Tara E. Waterman, $370,800.

• 263 Olean St., Dawn Hoeh to Laura White, $125,000.

• 946 Olean Road, Michael V. Perry; Roxanne R. Perry; Lana V. Tupchik to Kelsey R. Zimmermann, $45,001.

BOSTON

• 7483 Heinrich Road, Jill M. Martinez; Jonathan M. Martinez to Jacob Zelie, $157,500.

BRANT

• 1830 Milestrip Road, Edward A. Borowski; Edward Borowski to Philip R. Koren Jr., $90,100.

• 10678 Mile Block Road, HUD to Tedesca Properties, $53,555.

BUFFALO

• 17 Tudor, Anne S. Baird to Parker Family Trust Tr, $825,000.

• 28 Oakland, Judy C. Beecher; Thomas R. Beecher Jr. to Nicholas A. Sinatra; Courtney A. Stott, $730,000.

• 55 Chicago, Newark Niagara to Cooperage, $526,100.

• 1 Brittany Lane, Rosemary Marlette to Diane Sonnenstein; Michael Jay Sonnenstein, $465,000.

• 518 Abbott Road, Bmg Abbott to Mercy Hospital of Buffalo, $365,000.

• 938 Parkside, David J. Galbo; Catherine C. Wolf to Hope Blinkoff Lynch; Meaghan C. Lynch, $352,000.

• 155 Cleveland Ave., M&t Bank to Ryan Kennedy, $301,000.

• 200 Bryant, Ryan T. Schultz to Todd A. Schultz, $300,000.

• 345 Lafayette Ave., David J. Paul; Lynn A. Paul to Rachel C. Myers, $280,000.

• 295 Hartwell, Brad M. Arnone; Justin P. Tedesco to Kyle E. Madonia, $240,000.

• 177 Altruria, Daryl M. Ervolina to Michael Vincent Belfatto; Ryan William Flanagan, $203,000.

• 1113 West Ave., Peter Roetzer; Rosanne Roetzer to Joseph W. Roche, $180,000.

• 192 Villa, Jeanine Funnell to Daniel C. Duggan; Sarah C. Duggan, $166,000.

• 48 Virgil Ave., Jeanne M. Diehl to Alina Magizova-Myers; Michael L. Myers, $165,000.

• 358 Parkdale, William Szczerba to Miles N. Schwartz, $161,400.

• 373 Potomac, Sterling B. Phillips; Marilyn B. Price to Gregory J. Gima; Judith H. Gima; Nathan Gima; Brittany Morgante, $160,000.

• 378 Cumberland Ave., Paula R. Rose; Paula Rae Rose to James R. Warren; Sharon M. Warren, $158,000.

• 332 Auburn Ave., Victor A. Pariso to Daniel T. White, $150,400.

• 911 Delavan West, Nabiganj to Forest Lawn Heritage Foundation, $150,000.

• 152 Reading, Gj Brewerson to 158 Reading, $146,000.

• 57 California St., Evelyn Juarbe to Darrell Barber, $130,000.

• 203 Auburn, Queen City Invest to Afril Properties, $130,000.

• 497 Hinman, Jesse J. Kozak to Alan A. Spina; Karen M. Spina, $130,000.

• 33 Monticello, Harper B. Finch; Harper B. Finch Sr.; Harper Finch to Aaron Armstrong, $121,000.

• 91 Condon, Derek Skura to Eh T. Moo, $118,000.

• 21 Westwood Drive, HUD to Konstantin Prosvirnin; Dmitry Radinsky, $117,750.

• 929 Hertel, Wesley Abraham to Gcr Properties One, $116,000.

• 145 Fenton, Dmytro Dranka; Marija Dranka; Peter Dranka; Luba Joven; Nina Palmeri; Olga Pucak to Casey K. Dickinson, $110,500.

• 345 Potomac, Saleh Al-Shaby; Saleh N. Al-Shaby to Ali N. Mohamed-Saleh, $100,000.

• 70 Beatrice Ave., Megan Hoag to Shanna A. Mancuso, $99,900.

• 322 Esser, Vodka Properties to Adam C. Lai, $95,000.

• 70 Sunnyside, Riverside Family Ltd to Mary-Margret Little; Michael Little, $95,000.

• 40 Lowell, Canfield Patrick K Greene; Patrick Greene-Canfield; Julie Marie Kolb to Jessica Santiago, $93,000.

• 211 Potters, Robert J. Williams to Keybank NA, $92,044.

• 372 Parkdale, Michael A. Seaman; City of Buffalo to Arsul Corp, $91,000.

• 274 Potomac, Darrell D. Barber to William C. Altreuter; Andrea Schillaci, $80,000.

• 742 Tonawanda, Wyk to Mohammad A. Bari, $80,000.

• 49 Mariemont, Matthew J. Dwyer to Gerald J. Ciulla, $80,000.

• 13 Ward, Fannie Mae to Michael H. Ork, $79,000.

• 728 Prospect Ave., Chad Bevier to Self Directed Capital Partners, $75,000.

• 79 Coolidge, Donald R. Kaiser to Michael W. Hope; Sara Jo Mccormick, $73,000.

• 117 Spann, Marcus Chambers to Christina M. Contento; Christopher S. Contento, $72,000.

• 70 Paul, Sheila A. Dorsey to Marc James Pasquale, $70,000.

• 1 Brinkman, Richard W. Robinson; James S. Sarfone to Stephen J. Scarfone, $70,000.

• 333 Dartmouth, Mtglq Investors to Mohammad S. Rahman, $65,200.

• 206 Tuscarora Road, Buffalo Metropolitan Federal Credit Union to Melissa M. Roloff, $64,000.

• 555 La Salle, Michael A. Seaman; City of Buffalo to Musfiqun Nahar, $62,000.

• 150 Ridgewood, Roger C. Heiss to Timothy J. Lopez, $60,000.

• 92 Brunswick, Michael A. Seaman; City of Buffalo to Aronezz Jacobs, $58,000.

• 699 Utica East, Michael A. Seaman; City of Buffalo to Metro Homes Nys Corp, $58,000.

• 99 Alma Ave., Thomas A. Deuschle; Derrick Hough to HSBC Bank USA NA, $57,544.

• 21 Pries Ave., Jamar Anthony; Paul A. Bender to Bayview Loan Servicing, $55,788.

• 87 Rounds, Trinh Ngoc Thanh Tam to Goodyear Realty USA, $55,000.

• 191 Congress, Sarah Duran to Matthew Klafehn, $55,000.

• 29 Gold St., Jgg Property Holdings to Tianyi Du, $55,000.

• 26 La Force, Peter C. Simon to Shakhawan Hawramy, $52,500.

• 143 Krettner, Norma Lee Jefferson to Joseph N. Ventura, $52,000.

• 56 Floss, Leopold Ntiranyibagira; Zenaide Ntiranyibagira to Tianyi Du, $51,000.

• 426 Winslow, Mohammed Osman to Sohag Mahamud, $50,000.

• 126 Box, Patricia Kleinheinz Ira Ben; Horizon Trust Company Cust to Abdullah Mohammad Abutaher; Kokali Parvin, $46,505.

• 91 Kerns Ave., Clifford F. Braxton Sr. to Neshar Ahmed; Sumana Ahmed, $46,250.

• 446 Riley, Nathaniel W. Means to Shireen Aktar, $45,000.

• 12 Palos, Chauncey White III to Timothy T. Ferguson, $42,250.

• 641 Woodlawn, Michael A. Seaman; City of Buffalo to Jiffry Mohamed Riza Mohamed, $40,000.

• 465 East St., John Kudla; Barbara Skora; Walter A. Skora Jr. to Michael Abbas, $40,000.

• 95 Milburn, Ns Housing to Sheikh M. Salimullah, $39,500.

• 112 Dunlop, Talcion Properties to Structured Asset Investment Loan Trust Mortgage Pass-Through&see; US Bank NA Tr, $39,000.

• 96 Swinburne, Ns Housing to Sheikh M. Salimullah, $39,000.

• 46 Fernhill Ave., Lawrence A. Tyler; Lawrence Tyler to Ray Business Group, $38,500.

• 560 Doat, Donna M. Iannone; Theresa Iannone to Rabeya Bashri; Mahadi Hasan, $38,000.

• 81 Armbruster, Quinton Simms to Naznin Chowdhury, $37,500.

• 45 Durham, Wendover Financial Services Corporation to Md Badrul Alam, $37,250.

• 69 Hayden, Ssmt Realty Corp to Yasmin Realty, $37,000.

• 1068 Lovejoy, Barbara A. Ebling to M&e International Real Estate, $36,500.

• 400 Benzinger, Rk Properties of WNY to Moshamed H. Akter; Moshamed S. Razia, $35,900.

• 118 Merrimac St., Zhenghua Qi to Jonathan Christopher, $35,000.

• 229 Newburgh, Prymont Management to Buffalo Ventures, $35,000.

• 72 Academy, Gregory Napier; Lisa Napier to Fortunes America Properties, $35,000.

• 18 Fisher, Michael A. Seaman; City of Buffalo to Curtis Hall, $33,000.

• 70 Wood, Michael A. Seaman; City of Buffalo to Vision Niagara International, $32,000.

• 1119 Sycamore, William A. Brown Jr. to Nahida Akhter; Mohammed Shamsuzzman, $27,000.

• 219 Timon, Richelle Smith to Akther Hussein, $26,000.

• 803 Glenwood, Tim Carroll to Kim Bronschidle, $25,000.

• 334 Cambridge, Fallsconnection Holdings to Nazma Akter, $25,000.

• 18 Reese St., Mark Adlerbert; Nils Adlerbert; John P. Mackinnon; Charles S. Spinner to John P. Mackinnon, $23,700.

• 203 Smith, Infinity Land to Lonnie D. Angel, $22,500.

• 138 Olympic, Michael A. Seaman; City of Buffalo to Snsn Variety, $22,000.

• 20 Pershing, Kohinur Akhter to Athoi Corporation, $20,000.

• 34 Lyth, Michael A. Seaman; City of Buffalo to Seanserre Hawkins, $20,000.

• 163 Keystone, Deanna Johnson to Md Abdul Halim, $17,000.

• 235 Keystone, Samona Enterprise USA to Muzammel Haq, $15,000.

• 474 Winslow, Michael A. Seaman; City of Buffalo to Golden Blue, $15,000.

• 61 Kilhoffer, Ernestine Foster; Willie L. Foster to Muktara Begum, $12,000.

• 143 Gelston, James Burns to Joyce Hwang, $11,000.

• 956 Kensington, My Mum Deli Grocery Corp to Md A. Hoque, $11,000.

• 115 St Louis Ave., Mourice Rogers to Rahima Parvin, $8,000.

CHEEKTOWAGA

• 2320 Genesee St., Arthur Nay; Ruth Nay to Kj Prop, $509,000.

• 3675 Harlem Road, 3685 Harlem Road to Mohammad A. Bari, $290,000.

• 51 Rowley Holw, Gerald Brennan; Berna Nye to Robert Ciesielski, $177,000.

• 366 Creek Drive, Ross A. Pfaff Jr.; Teresa A. Pfaff to Joel L. Chambers Jr., $177,000.

• 116 Sebring Drive, Gerald S. Olszewski to Aaron C. Gorski, $170,000.

• 172 Marrano Drive, Joseph M. Bologna to Sandra Lackie, $169,900.

• 58 Diane Drive, Andrea L. Kryzyzanowski; Nicholas J. Krzyzanowski to Kevin R. Bean; Patricia A. Bean, $150,000.

• 94 Yvette Drive, Ana A. Mejia to Kelsey Fitzgerald; Andrew Fogelsonger, $130,800.

• 621 Rowley Road, Ethan W. Collins; Koeppelle Linda L Est to Rmac Trust Series 2016-Ctt Tr; US Bank NA Tr, $129,133.

• 942 Beach Road, Corey Winters Kruss; Matthew D. Kruss to Alexa Wisel, $119,000.

• 74 Fontaine Drive, Joseph Trifilo to Carissa L. Dowell; Damar R. Dowell, $116,500.

• 33 Regal St., Drewery Richard Frederick Jr; Scott Alan Drewery; Deborah Ann Earle; David Richard Konieczko; Debra Jean Moore; Dawn Marie Palinski to Schiappa Enterprises, $105,000.

• 97 Starlite Ave., Darren P. Paradowski to Melissa C. Lester, $103,000.

• 49 Terry Lane, Shirley P. Lewis to Andrea L. Waddell, $96,000.

• 1363 Cleveland Drive, Scott R. Kantra to Erich Roehner, $91,500.

• 20 Pinevale Court, Betty J. Kraft; Herbert J. Kraft to Timothy J. Anger, $91,000.

• 127 Penora St., Mary A. Machnik to Laura Domino, $90,000.

• 118 Southcrest Ave., Shi B. Lin to Khaing Myint; Win U. H, $85,000.

• 136 Basswood Drive, US Bank NA Tr; US Rof III Legal Trust 2015-1 Tr to Robert Laskowski, $74,500.

• 127 Peoria Ave., Marie Przepiora to Linda Senger; Philip Senger, $63,118.

• 15 Preston Road, Jgg Property Holdings to Mohammed Faisul; Nahid Faisul, $63,000.

• 4735 Union Road, Rita H. Figulski to Deborah Loveless, $62,500.

• 173 Maryvale Drive, HUD to Mary Jane Hildebrandt, $60,003.

• 1370 Walden Terrace, HUD to Mohammad Asrafuzzaman; Mohammad Hasanuzzaman; Mohammad M. Hassan, $55,777.

• 5015 Broadway, Daniel D. Marzec; Kathleen Marzec to Richard Guard, $55,000.

• 74 Pine Ridge Road, Leung Lau to Mohammad A. Tamim; Bushra Yasmin, $54,000.

• 20 Ellen Drive, Constance J. Kirkpatrick to Cheryl A. Shepker, $52,000.

• 259 Halstead Ave., Renee M. Paser to Joanne Kalson; Robert C. Kalson, $47,000.

• 364 Ellington St., Victor Leonard Radzawich to Yitzys Homes, $32,000.

• 2856 Union Road, Bernard Rusiniak Jr. to Srp Properties, $21,500.

• 374 Pine Ridge Road, Scott Mcgrath; Domenic J. Migliaccio to Adrian Bailey, $17,200.

CLARENCE

• 5692 Ferncrest Ct - A, Villas At Spaulding Green to Carol Linda Austin; James S. Austin, $341,683.

• 4810 Ransom Road, 4810 Ransom Road to Michael J. Sigurdson; Tracy Sigurdson, $300,760.

• 4250 Wildwood Drive, Susan C. Ballard to Jolene K. Whitehead, $240,000.

• 4898 Ledge Lane, Ashley M. Metzler; Robert J. Metzler to Brenden E. Hill, $235,000.

• 9860 Greiner Road, Paul J. Barker; Sharon M. Barker to Keith Barker, $190,000.

• 5095 Meadowbrook Road, Daniel Palumbo to Danielle Clark; Dawn Clark, $178,000.

• 9281 Tonawanda Creek Road, Rockstar Homes to Lc Strategic Realty, $173,000.

• 10860 Bodine Road, Sally Diane Busekist; Nancy Jeanette Dennis; Cathy June Ostrander; Jeanette Winters; Jeanette June Winters; Dawn Patricia Young to John Wassink, $140,000.

• 4530 Boncrest W, Boncrest Development to Amy Horey; Bradden Horey, $100,000.

• Strickler Road, Lois R. Payne to Meridian Development, $64,000.

• Vacant land Main St., David A. Chick; Jill M. Chick; Jodi M. Chick; Judith S. Chick; Robert M. Chick to Tina J. Ball, $60,000.

• 9075 Sesh Road, Gina H. Cartenuto; Patrick D. Cartenuto to Rosanna Disalvo; Anthony P. Ricchiazzi, $55,000.

• 5410 Kraus Road, Keith A. Plekan; Kyle A. Plekan to George Schnell, $46,500.

COLDEN

• Vacant land Murray Hill Road, Stephen Woloszyn Jr. to Mallory E. Ferrucci; Sando M. Ferrucci, $24,500.

COLLINS

• 13937 Taylor Hollow Road, Jeffrey K. Fort; Jessica R. Fort to William R. Clark, $130,000.

• 2286 Orchard Place, Casey Callanan; Michael P. Mitchell; Michael Mitchell to HSBC Bank USA NA, $45,580.

EDEN

• 2857 Woodspirit, Finance of America Reverse to Michael Lucarelli, $190,000.

ELMA

• 60 Stoneridge Lane, Milton Koutsandreas; Nrcc Colony to Angela Overhoff; Mark Overhoff, $410,000.

• 330 Willardshire, Carol E. Andriaccio; Michael A. Andriaccio; Diane E. Schwendler to Patrick E. Jagodzinski; Susan L. Starr, $266,000.

• 1251 West Blood Road, Michael T. Denz; Susan Marie Denz to David Jarosz; Jessica Mclaughlin, $240,000.

EVANS

• 1034 Eden Evans Center Road, Nicole Clift to Michael J. Lograsso; Jenny E. Zuhlke, $138,000.

• 9860 Utica St., Nancy J. Knighton; Robert C. Knighton to Tracy Farris, $105,000.

GRAND ISLAND

• 255 Deerwood Lane, Mary M. Jankowiak; Timothy M. Jankowiak to Tamara L. Riggs, $361,333.

• 42 Hazelwood Court, Pcl Homes to Christian Bahleda, $355,000.

• 34 Beaver Lane, Jane E. Solberg; Ronald A. Solberg to Joseph P. Jaegers IV; Stephanie L. Jaegers, $236,000.

• 175 White Tail Run, Ronald J. Anton; Joseph T. Burns to Mmj 18, $175,000.

• 3104 East River Road, Grace C. Loree to David L. Knowl; Yiya Wang Knowl, $135,000.

• 49 Elsie Lane, Aubrey Michelle Pula to Falgout Krystina Mae Pennington, $118,000.

• 115 Stonebridge Road, Gun Creek to Ryan Homes of New York, $54,000.

HAMBURG

• 4649 Logans Lane, Ryan Homes of New York to Amy M. Marrale; Robert E. Marrale, $295,605.

• 4507 Copperfield Drive, Christopher H. Brown Jr.; Coleen A. Lacina; John C. Lacina to Federal National Mortage Association, $276,885.

• 2140 Lakeview Road, Heather A. Seifert; Thomas C. Seifert to Andrea L. Krzyzanowski; Nicholas J. Krzyzanowski, $232,500.

• 2767 Christopher Boulevard, Kelly R. Mchugh to Kara M. Depalma, $198,000.

• 4255 Arthur Court, Ryan Homes of New York to Lisa Peinkofer, $182,260.

• 173 Oakhill Drive, Andrew P. Smith to Marie C. Ellis, $170,000.

• 185 Lake St., Adair M. Maciver; Eric J. Maciver to Marcy Kamery; Michael Kamery, $161,120.

• 73 Milford St., 716 Group to Charles J. Bellavia; Ramona L. Bellavia; Amber Denison; Derik Denison, $147,100.

• Part 3790 Howard, Dato Development to Ryan Homes of New York, $54,500.

HOLLAND

• 9764 Savage Road, Michael B&nancy M Lucow Living Trust 011416 Tr to Ashley Eldridge; Connor Eldridge, $330,000.

• 9929 Wagner Road, Kristie Stephens; Aaron Teijeira to Robert Chmielowiec, $295,000.

• 7061 Olean Road, Michael A. Benson; David C. Buchanan to Bungalow Series F Trust Tr; US Bank Trust National Association Tr, $178,564.

• 13182 Sanders Hl, Joseph B. Musty to Katlynn N. Dehr; Robert E. Dehr Jr., $150,000.

• 24 Continental Ave., Megan K. Sampson; Seth D. Sampson to Philip Schuckhardt; Valerie Schuckhardt, $135,000.

LACKAWANNA

• 65 Shannon Drive, Robert T. Chmielowiec to Brian D. Fitzpatrick, $135,000.

• 24 Della Drive, Zofia Grech to Heather B. Urbank, $116,000.

• 47 Teresa Drive, Robert A. Miller; Robert S. Miller to Maureen A. Szpara; Thomas Szpara, $83,374.

• 28 Currant Ave., Jamie L. Oconnor; Susan E. Oconnor to Kayla Smith, $75,000.

• 13&15 Adrian St., Beverly S. Kopinski; Walter S. Kopinski to Terrance N. Brennan Jr., $58,500.

LANCASTER

• 42 Worthington Lane, Brit M. Day; Matthew A. Day to John J. Oddo; Andrea R. Row, $360,000.

• 14 Spruceland Terrace, John F. Drzewiecki; Linda M. Drzewiecki to Erik S. Hilley, $270,000.

• 366 Town Line Road, Robert P. Johnson; Beatrice White; Velma B. White; Velma Beatrice White to Fannie Mae, $223,738.

• 27 Payne St., Joseph Giaccotto; Kevin Mills to Jamie M. Keuck, $200,000.

• 6 Denton Drive, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Peter J. Hackford; Cheryl M. Lazzaro, $193,260.

• 25 Allen St., Scott M. Mcilhagga to Kendra Crumb; Scott Sim Crumb, $169,950.

• 117 Maple Drive, Richard J. Kenline Jr. to Curtis E. Loveless, $145,000.

• 65 Nichter Road, Paul Markel; William Nowakowski to Bros Pros Property Holdings, $141,800.

• 10 Brady Ave., Allen S. Hirsch to Justin J. Selapack, $135,000.

• 8 Field Ave., Thomas P Schuster Ira Ben; Equity Trust Co Cust to Branden S. Murray, $134,000.

• 48 Parkview Court, Joyce Munn to Anna Dipasquale-Munn; Matthew Munn, $80,000.

MARILLA

• 13297 Bullis Road, Raber Development to Mary Clare Mann; Jeffrey R. Wolf, $267,000.

• 3744 Woodbrook Court, Ann Agius Living Trust 041400 Tr to Alexandria L. Trimble; Kyle W. Trimble, $147,000.

• 12974 Clinton St., Bruce A. Riexinger; Margaret M. Riexinger to Thomas J. Shriver Jr., $103,000.

NEWSTEAD

• 7896 Fletcher Road, Brenden E. Hill to Brian J. Slater; Tammy A. Slater, $231,500.

ORCHARD PARK

• 5982 Seufert Road, Hebeler E. Donald; Mary A. Hebeler to Brian Provorse; Susan Provorse, $310,000.

• 92 Highland Ave., Edward J. Sullivan; Eileen P. Sullivan to Brian Schottin; Tracy Schottin, $290,000.

• 6314 Boston Ridge Road, Brian Schottin to Katherine Fenski; Matthew Fenski, $268,000.

• 190 Sunset Terrace, Brian Provorse; Susan Provorse to Renee Zureck, $266,900.

• 12 Eagle Heights Drive, Kenneth F. Joyce; Rita S. Joyce to Mathias Cuvelle; Sylvie Cuvelle, $235,000.

• 6425 New Taylor Road, James M. Loffredo to Robert J. Gang, $219,900.

• 9 Philson Drive, Connie T. Fruth; Matthew J. Fruth to Haven Offredo, $219,000.

• 78 Velore Ave., Shari Hubert Hanrahan to Sara L. Moshier, $99,000.

• 5128 Ellicott Road, Van Kay Patricia Ann to Craig Repp, $57,000.

• Vacant land Ellicott Road, Van Kay Raymond J to Craig Repp, $15,000.

SARDINIA

• 12410 Savage Road, Arlene L. Schultz; Bradd L. Smoot; James W. Smoot to John L. Dunn Jr., $65,000.

SPRINGVILLE

• 137 North Buffalo St., David M. Garlock; Mary Ann Garlock to Akryn Associates, $115,000.

CITY OF TONAWANDA

• 24 Murray Terr, Nine Lives Holdings to Marilyn Price, $155,000.

• 41 Bellinger Drive, David A. Hartman; James R. Hartman to William D. Sortore, $116,000.

• 18 Harvington Road, Upland Mortgage Loan Trust A Tr; Wilmington Savings Fund Society Fsb Tr to Jason Zimmer; Matthew Zimmer, $78,100.

• 338 Fletcher St., Atlantica to Pm Property Solutions, $62,000.

• 253 Franklin St., Barbara J. Roberts; Barbara Joan Roberts to Joe Oliver, $50,000.

TONAWANDA

• 89 Willow Drive, Alyssa Bongiovanni; John J. Bongiovanni to Cramon-Taubadel Noreen Von, $212,000.

• 165 Wabash Ave., Donna M. Mansell; Marc A. Mansell to Mario Pecoraro, $190,000.

• 123 Mcconkey Drive, Pamela S. Hays to Brittany Alipit; Paul Alipit, $183,500.

• 87 Kingsbury Lane, David Fabian; Stephen Pezzino to Alyssa Napieralski; Jay R. Napieralski, $165,000.

• 62 Tulane Road, Louis John Kresge; Mary Lynn Kresge to Darren E. Kresge; Matthew P. Kresge, $160,000.

• 83 East Somerset Ave., Wright Houses to Donna M. Mansell; Marc A. Mansell, $155,000.

• 338 Traverse Boulevard, David J. Burns to Lucas Sorrentino, $154,900.

• 267 Homewood Ave., Garry K. Connors; Russ J. Scherrer to Dodge Family Revocable Living Trust Tr, $138,000.

• 499 Moore Ave., Anne M. Creenan; Thomas F. Creenan to Nany Kollesar, $138,000.

• 123 Hillcrest Road, Nancy L. Bonavito to Kiel J. Bonavito, $129,000.

• 266 Abbington Ave., Philip J. Pinto to Michael Miskell, $120,000.

• 29 Cobb St., Nazia Kabeer; Thoufiq J. Kaleemullah to Cms Rentals, $110,000.

• 345 Hamilton Boulevard, Maria L. Glover to Ryan J. Whalen, $109,999.

• 42 Myron Ave., Jane Pordum to John Vertino, $98,439.

• 114 Waverly Ave., Residence Schofield; Wheel Chair Home dba to Brian Kenneth Heckeler; Hope Marie Heckeler, $91,000.

• 364 Mckinley Ave., Dennis J. Smith; Donna J. Smith to Janine Gallo, $85,000.

• 517 Cornwall Ave., Kathleen A. Burger; Joan N. Corey; Mary K. Loiacono; Peggy A. Mary; Patrick J. Ohanrahan; Theresa A. Ohanrahan; Maureen S. Traina; Patricia S. Turski to Theresa A. Ohanrahan, $80,000.

• 194 Parkedge Ave., Kristin A. Tisci; Eleanor A. Bing; Eleanor Davison Bing to Kweb Properties, $65,587.

• 20 Paige Ave., Wells Fargo Bank NA to Zachary Paris, $63,500.

• 106 Irene St., Rsr Homes to Turbo G Holdings, $37,500.

WALES

• 4595 Woods Road, Robert M. Evans Jr.; Stacy N. Evans to Brett Sardo; Lesley Sardo, $465,000.

• 13611 Schang Road, Joyce Weber; Joyce M. Cochrane; Keith T. Cochrane; Robert P. Johnson; Joyce Melin to 6831 Seneca St. , $235,341.

WEST SENECA

• 683 Harlem Rd1152, Venture Properties Group to True Sky, $1,400,000.

• 2055 Union Road, West Seneca Fire District 2 to Zaphiris Family Limited Partnership, $375,000.

• 934 East&west Road, Cynthia A. Messana; James L. Messana to Patrick A. Monti; Heather A. Oconnor-Monti, $231,750.

• 30 Marlin Drive, Patrick A. Monti; Heather A. Oconnor-Monti to Christopher S. Fanelli; Katina L. Fanelli, $197,760.

• 214 Heather Hill Drive, Valentine Bezilla; Valentine T. Bezilla to Michael C. Cox; Stephanie L. Cox, $195,000.

• 89 Woodward Drive, Kelly L. Sutton; Thomas J. Sutton to Langan Thomas John IV, $188,000.