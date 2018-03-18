Deaths Death Notices
DUTKO, Marcia J. (Thomas)
DUTKO - Marcia J. (nee Thomas)
Of North Tonawanda, entered into rest March 15, 2018; beloved wife of Douglas L. Dutko; devoted mother of Lisa Davidson (William Blish); cherished grandmother of Emily and Sara; loving daughter of the late Gilbert and Ethel (nee Brown) Thomas; fond cousin of Katherine (Robin) Sommer and Robert (Barbara) King; also survived by her beloved cat companion, Mr. Ben. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Saturday (March 24), from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. for a gathering in Marcia's memory. Funeral service will immediately follow. In lieu of flowers, donations to the SPCA of Erie County or Niagara Hospice would be appreciated. Share condolences www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Guest BookPowered by Facebook