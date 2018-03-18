DUTKO, Marcia J. (Thomas)

Of North Tonawanda, entered into rest March 15, 2018; beloved wife of Douglas L. Dutko; devoted mother of Lisa Davidson (William Blish); cherished grandmother of Emily and Sara; loving daughter of the late Gilbert and Ethel (nee Brown) Thomas; fond cousin of Katherine (Robin) Sommer and Robert (Barbara) King; also survived by her beloved cat companion, Mr. Ben. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Saturday (March 24), from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. for a gathering in Marcia's memory. Funeral service will immediately follow. In lieu of flowers, donations to the SPCA of Erie County or Niagara Hospice would be appreciated. Share condolences www.lombardofuneralhome.com