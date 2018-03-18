DIETRICH, Stuart Calvin

DIETRICH - Stuart Calvin Age 94, entered into rest on January 23, 2018, under the watchful eye of The VA Hospital's Hospice Care Unit in Buffalo. Stuart was born July 8, 1923 to Clarence and Loretta (Strassel) Dietrich. He was the brother of the late Donald (Margery) Dietrich, the late Clarence (Betty) Dietrich and the late Susanne Schoenfeldt. Stuart was the devoted husband of 40 years to the late Sonja (Gniss) Dietrich. Stuart studied at the University of Maryland where he earned a Bachelors Degree in Liberal Arts. He also studied at the Idaho Farragut College of Technology and at the University of Alaska. While Stuart was studying in Alaska, he had his own sled dog team. Stuart was a Veteran of the Merchant Marines and the US Army. While serving in the military, Stuart attended school at the Presidio in San Francisco where he learned to speak Russian. He was also fluent in 4 other languages. He served for 14 years in the military and participated in the D-Day Invasion at Normandy, France. Stuart worked in Military Intelligence during the occupation of Vienna, Austria following the end of WW II. Stuart and Sonja lived in Munich, Germany and were avid travelers. They visited every continent except Antarctica. In his retirement from the military, Stuart worked for the Deutsche Postbank in Munich. Stuart returned to the US after his wife's death in 2012 and has since lived at the Elderwood Assisted Living Facility in Tonawanda. His family is grateful for the loving care he received while living there. He is survived by his cousins Donna (Taylor) Mileham and Wendy (Taylor) Mangrum, both of North Tonawanda, Wayne Schwartz of Montana, Conny Hammermann of Grunwald, Germany and many nieces and nephews. A private Memorial Service will be held for Stuart at a later date. If desired, Memorials are preferred to be directed to the Memorial Fund at Salem United Church of Christ, 114 Morgan Street in Tonawanda. Funeral arrangements by John O. Roth Funeral HOME.