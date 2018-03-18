DEVONSHIRE, Ruth T. (Treble)

March 6, 2018, age 99. Beloved wife of the late William Herbert Devonshire; loving mother of Sara (Stephen) Levins and the late Judith Brinneman and Ellen (late Gary) Graham; cherished grandmother of William Maxwell and Katharine Devonshire Levins, Marc William Brinneman, Jeffrey William and Michael Devonshire Graham and the late Cara Leigh Brinneman; treasured great-grandmother of Hannah Ruth and Heidi Evelyn Graham. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorials may be made to Blocher Homes, 135 Evans St., Williamsville, NY 14221. Online condolences at www.beachtuynfh.com