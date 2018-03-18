DAVIS, Louise (McLaren)

Of Lancaster, NY, March 15, 2018. Beloved wife of the late Gordon; loving mother of Bonnie (late Bob) Fowler, Brenda (late Richard) Paryz, Donna (Kevin Padden) O'Connor, Glenn (Ginger Bush) Davis, Darryl Sr. (Jenny) Davis; dearest grandmother of Teal (Uschi) Fowler, Brian (Jackie) Fowler, Blossom Mackey, Amber (Paul) Morgan, Darryl Jr. (Katie) Davis, Matthew (Andrea) Davis and Cory (Stephanie Mejia) Davis; great-grandmother of Dominik, Cooper, Ashley, Gavin, Connor, Dylan, Siena and Darryl III; sister of the late William and the late Richard; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will receive relatives and friends at the WENDEL & LOECHER, INC. Funeral Home, 27 Aurora St., Lancaster, Tuesday from 3-7PM, where services will be held Wednesday morning at 10AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the SPCA serving Erie County, 300 Harlem Rd., West Seneca, NY 14224. Share condolences with the family online at www.wendelandloecherinc.com