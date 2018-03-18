DASH, Ellen L. (Buehlmann)

DASH - Ellen L. (nee Buehlmann)

March 16, 2018, beloved wife of Leonard; dear mother of Dawn (Keith) Zdrojewski, Jamie Torrey and Andrea (Chris) Werenski; grandmother of Madison, Maddox, Zachary, Elizabeth, Hunter and Domanic; sister of Frances and Dale (Donna) Buehlmann; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation Tuesday 9-11 AM at the PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1949 Clinton St. (three blocks west of South Ogden St.) with services to follow at 11 AM. Ellen really loved reading and her family. Please share your condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com