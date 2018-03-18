Corner store robber suspected in second holdup

The owner of Ontario Express in Riverside said he was robbed at gunpoint early Saturday afternoon.

Muthana Ahmed Ali Saleh reported that an unknown suspect came into his store at 245 Ontario St., brandished a large handgun and demanded money from the cash register.

Saleh said he gave the man $165, and the suspect fled on foot into a house on Mayer Avenue.

Police say the robber also may be the person who committed a recent robbery at 268 Amherst St.