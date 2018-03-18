COOVER, Georgena A. "Jeanne" (Walker)

March 15, 2018. Beloved wife of the late James Burrell Coover. Loving mother of Christopher R. (Lois Adams) Coover, Mauri J. (John H. Reid) Coover, Regan W. (Paul H. Blaszak) Coover and Patricia A. (Lee) Paine. Dear grandma of Tim, Chloe, Nigel, Laurel and Greyson. Sister of the late Ann Walker. Survived by nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date. Arrangements by C. Mertz & Son Funeral Home, Inc. Share condolences at www.mertzfh.com