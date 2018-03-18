College Roundup: Zafuto has assist in Colgate's OT loss

Elizabeth Giguere scored unassisted at 7:55 of overtime to give Clarkson a 2-1 victory over Colgate in the NCAA Division I women's ice hockey championship game on Sunday in Minneapolis.

It was the 27th goal of the season for Giguere, a freshman right wing from Quebec City, and it gave the Golden Knights their second straight national championship.

Cassidy Vinkle gave Clarkson a 1-0 lead with 3:31 left in the first period. Colgate tied it with 12:05 left in regulation on a tally by Malia Schneider. Olivia Zafuto, a junior defender from Niagara Falls, assisted on the tying goal.

Zafuto and senior forward Annika Zalewski, each a former Nichols School captain, played for Colgate, which finished the season 34-6. Clarkson ended 36-4.

Clarkson outshot the Raiders, 37-28. Giguere's goal was the only shot on net by either side in overtime. Clarkson's power play was 0 for 3. Colgate was 0 for 2.

While the Colgate women were losing in the national championship, the Raiders men's team received an at-large bid to the NCAA Men's Tournament and will face Providence on Saturday in in the Eat Regional in Bridgeport, Conn. Ben Sharf of Williamsville is a sophomore wing for Colgate. He has two goals and eight points in 37 games for Colgate this season. Also, Julian Pagliero, the Raiders' assistant coach, is a former Niagara University player.

Atlantic Hockey Association champion Air Force is the No. 4 seed in the West Regional and will face top-ranked St. Cloud State in the opening round on Saturday in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Baseball

Niagara 12, Michigan State 10: The visiting Purple Eagles (4-10) earned an even split of the four-game series in East Lansing, Mich. Niagara scored four times for a 12-7 lead in the top of the ninth when Benny Serrano and Trevor McCauley each had two-run singles. McCauley hit a two-run homer earlier.

Canisius 4, West Virginia 3: Canice Ejoy drove in two runs for a 4-1 lead in the fourth inning as the Golden Griffins (11-6) won the finale of a three-game series in Morgantown, W.Va.

Senior left-hander J.P. Stevenson pitched seven innings for the win. Will Frank pitched a scoreless eighth and Tyler Smith closed it out in the ninth.

North Carolina A&T 4, St. Bonaventure 3: A&T scored twice in the eighth inning to win it after one runner was cut down at the plate on a throw from center field by David Vaccaro. Bona (4-10) had taken a 3-2 lead in the fifth when Mike Magnanti drove home two runs with a single.

Bona starter Ben Contento pitched six innings, striking out six. The junior right-hander has 23 strikeouts in 14.1 innings this spring.

Softball

North Florida 9, UB 0: Jessica Goldyn had two of the four hits for UB (8-14) in the loss which wrapped up the Bulls' weekend at the Clearwater Spring Break Classic.

St. Bonaventure 9, Samford 0; Belmont 6, St. Bonaventure 0: Rylee Hehir pitched a four-hit shutout and Kaitlin Caringi drove in two runs in the morning game in Nashville, Tenn. However, the Bonnies could manager only two hits later against Belmont.