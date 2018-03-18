Chautauqua County man charged with DWI with kids aboard

A Clymer man was charged with driving while intoxicated with children in the vehicle, Chautauqua County sheriff's deputies said.

Johnathan D. Whitney, 39, was pulled over for a driving infraction shortly before midnight Saturday on Route 474 in French Creek. Sheriff's deputies found him to be intoxicated while driving with three passengers under the age of 15.

Whitney was charged with felony DWI for violating Leandra's Law, as well as with speeding and other infractions.