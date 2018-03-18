Casino patron gets out of wheelchair to attack slots player

A 63-year-old Buffalo man told police he was assaulted by a man in a wheelchair late Friday at the Seneca Niagara Casino hotel.

The victim told police that while he was at the casino, he wanted to use a particular slot machine. A woman and her boyfriend, who was in a wheelchair, were sitting near the machine but they weren't playing on it, so the victim asked the woman if she could move.

The woman reportedly yelled at the victim but did move, allowing the victim and his wife to begin playing.

But the interaction wasn't over. The displaced woman threw a chair at the couple, barely missing the victim's wife and inciting an argument, during which the man in the wheelchair got up and punched the victim and tore his leather jacket before leaving.

The male suspect left a Player's Card inside the slot machine, casino officials told police, who tentatively identified the man as a city resident. Police plan to interview him.