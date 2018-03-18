CARNEY, Paula R. (Kogut)

Of Lackawanna, at the age of 61 on March 16th, 2018. Wife of James E. Carney. Mother of James R. (Aubrey) and Alea Carney. Sister of Sandy (Thomas) Mitri and Bonnie (John) Pirowski. Grandmother of Anthony Carney. Visitation Tuesday from 4:00 -7:00 PM at NORMAN E. GANNON & SONS, Inc. FUNERAL HOME, 1075 Ridge Rd., Lackawanna, where services will follow at 7:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages memorials to The American Cancer Society. Please visit

