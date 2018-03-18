Cameras alert victim via phone to burglary-in-progress

A Niagara Falls man told police he learned his house had been burglarized Friday when surveillance cameras inside the home sent notifications to his cellphone.

At 5:08 p.m., the victim received a notification of someone inside the home on Centre Avenue and he was able to spot on camera two intruders inside his residence. He returned home to find that his back door had been kicked in and that an iPhone and $1,200 in cash had been stolen.

The victim told police that he had recorded audio of the event in which the name of a possible suspect was mentioned. Police are continuing to investigate.