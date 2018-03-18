BURFIELD, Morse A.

BURFIELD - Morse A. Of Lancaster, entered into rest March 15, 2018. Beloved husband of Donna M. Wullner; devoted father of Tanya (Kyle) Kaiser and Julie (Steven) Rusinek; cherished grandfather of Alexis, JJ, MacKenzie and Devine; fond great-grandfather of AJ; loving son of the late Charles and Frances Burfield; dear brother of Patricia (late Earl) Rosier, Chuck (Kathy) Burfield and Dale Burfield; also survived by several nieces, nephews and his K-9 pals, Patches and Cinnamon. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Monday from 3-7 PM. Funeral Service will immediately follow. Share your online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com