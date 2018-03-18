Boston man who fired on deputies loses appeal for lighter sentence

A former Town of Boston man who pleaded guilty to attempted murder in a standoff at his home after a domestic disturbance four years ago won the chance to appeal his conviction despite waiving that right when he entered his plea.

However, it didn't change the outcome.

A state Appellate panel determined – and even the prosecution conceded – that Matthew W. Eck's waiver of his right to appeal was invalid "because it was not knowing, voluntary and intelligent."

Nevertheless, upon reviewing the appeal, the judges of the Fourth Department came to the conclusion that Eck's 20-year sentence for firing more than 25 rounds at two Erie County Sheriff's deputies on March 16, 2014, missing the deputies but striking their vehicles, was "not unduly harsh or severe."

Eck, now 52, is currently being held in Attica Correctional Facility. He is eligible for parole in 2031.