BOARDWAY, Arlene M.

BOARDWAY - Arlene M. March 14, 2018, daughter of the late Myron E. and Josie L. Boardway; sister of the late Gerald E. and Cleone J. Boardway; dearest friend of Judith A. Husband. A private service was held. Interment at Forest Lawn. Arrangements by John E. Roberts Funeral Home. Share online condolences at www.jerfh.com