[BN] Blitz newsletter: How does the Jets' big move affect the Bills' draft strategy?

The New York Jets jumped up to the No. 3 spot in next month's NFL draft by trading the No. 6 pick and three second-rounders (two this year, one in 2019) to the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday. The move could complicate Buffalo's plans to move up for one of the top quarterbacks.

"Let’s not sugar coat this for the Bills — it’s a potentially huge problem," Jay Skurski writes in his Inside the Bills column. The current top five of the draft features Cleveland at No. 1, the New York Giants at No. 2, the Jets, the Browns again and the Denver Broncos at No. 5. Every one of those teams has a need at quarterback. That could very well leave the Bills on the outside looking in at one of the perceived “big four” – USC’s Sam Darnold, UCLA’s Josh Rosen, Oklahoma’s Baker Mayfield and Wyoming’s Josh Allen."

Mark Gaughan's Analysis: Why didn't the Bills out-bid the Jets to move up to No. 3? It could be because they have intel on what it will take to trade for the No. 2 pick.

The O.J. Simpson Interview: In his first substantial interview in a decade and his first extensively about football since the 1990s, O.J. Simpson sat down with News sports reporter Tim Graham earlier this week in Las Vegas. The wide-ranging conversation touched on his Bills career, concerns about CTE, Colin Kaepernick, Donald Trump, his time in prison, 'forced retirement' from "the L.A. thing."

Path to the Passer: Appearances aside, new Bills quarterback AJ McCarron has 'an edge to him.'

Preston Brown's replacement? Free agent linebacker Will Compton will reportedly visit the Bills.

