Bills hosting Bengals center Russell Bodine on free agent visit

The Buffalo Bills might not be done with free agency just yet.

Despite General Manager Brandon Beane saying Friday the team is "very low on money," the Bills are still doing some bargain shopping. That includes a visit from free-agent center Russell Bodine, formerly of the Cincinnati Bengals, a league source confirmed to The Buffalo News on Sunday. Bodine's visit, which is taking place Sunday and Monday, was first reported by the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Bodine, 25, is a four-year starter for the Bengals. The 6-foot-3, 308-pounder has started all 64 games in his career after being a fourth-round draft pick out of North Carolina in 2014.

The Bills are in the market for offensive line depth with the pending retirement of center Eric Wood because of a neck injury. Ryan Groy is penciled in as the starter. Bodine would figure to compete for that job if he's signed.

The analytics website Pro Football Focus has not been fond of Bodine's performance over the past four seasons. He's earned grades of 52.8, 46.1, 70.5 and 46.8 (out of 100), with only his 2016 grade of 70.5 qualifying as "average." The other three years have been classified as "poor," by PFF.