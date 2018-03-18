BIENIK, Raymond D., Sr.

BIENIK - Raymond D., Sr. March 14, 2018, loving husband of Alice G. (nee Kilianski) Bienik for 68 years; devoted father of David (Holly Hampton), Susanne (Charles) Fischer and Raymond D., Jr. (Julie Treni). Proud grandfather of Jennifer, Allison and Larissa; great-grandfather of Abbey. Uncle of many nieces and nephews. He and his wife Alice were the owners of the Royal Cafe and the Royal Travel Agency in Sloan, NY. No prior visitation. Arrangements by KEVIN M. MASON FUNERAL HOME.Please sign the online guest book at kevinmmasonfuneralhome.com