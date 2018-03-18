BAUER, Joan B.

Of Akron, NY, February 13, 2018, dear mother of Donald (Renee) Bauer, Barbara (Jerold) Edgar and Linda (Chris) Danner; also survived by 5 grandchildren; sister of Carol (late Don) Bromstead and the late Allen Lippke, Lois Lippke and Norma (late Ray) Haas. Family will be present at the Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 4809 South Newstead Rd., Akron, NY, Tuesday, March 20th from 6-7 PM where a Memorial Service will be held at 7PM. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to the Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, Akron, NY or the Akron Fire Dept. Arrangements by the CHARLES MEYER FUNERAL HOME. Share your condolences at meyerfuneralhome.com