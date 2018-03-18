BALKO, Lilli C. (Bunn)

March 9, 2018, at age 77, beloved wife of 56 years to Bruno Balko; loving mother of Norbert (Maureen) Balko, Monica Vinacco and Lisa (Richard) Balko; adored oma of Adam, Rachel, Tyler and Shelby; dear sister of Irmgard (Hans) Hartung; also survived by nieces and nephews. All services were held privately. If desired, memorials may be made in Lilli's name to American Heart Association of WNY, 5488 Sheridan Dr., #300, Williamsville, NY 14221. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. (716-836-6500). Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com