Share this article

print logo

Area colleges (March 19)

| Published

Area colleges

Sunday’s results

BASEBALL

Niagara 12, Michigan State 10

N (4-10): Trevor McCauley 3-4, 2B, HR, 4 RBIs

Canisius 4, West Virginia 3

C (11-6): Canice Ejoh SB, 2 RBIs

North Carolina A&T 4, St. Bonaventure 3

SB (4-10): Mike Magnanti 2 RBIs

D’Youville 16, St. Mary’s (Md.) 11

D (2-4): Nick Ivanoff 2-4, 3 R, 2B, 3 RBIs; Travis Macrides 2B, HR, 2 RBIs, 2 SB

SOFTBALL

Spartan Classic

at Greensboro, N.C.

Towson 3, Canisius 2 (9)

USF Tournament

North Florida 8, UB 0 (5)

Belmont/Tennessee State Invitational

St. Bonaventure 8, Samford 0 (6)

SB (5-12): Kaitlin Caringi 2B, 2 RBI

Belmont 6, St. Bonaventure 0

The Spring Games

at Clermont, Fla.

Chicago 7, Fredonia 6

F (6-6): Katie Yudin 2-4, HR, 2 RBI

Williams 2, Fredonia 0

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

Robert Morris 11, St. Bonaventure 6

MEN’S TENNIS

UB 6, Toledo 1

St. Bonaventure 7, Siena 0

WOMEN’S TENNIS

Siena 6, St. Bonaventure 1

MEN’S VOLLEYBALL

D’Youville 25-25-26-25, St. Elizabeth 5-11-28-12

D (5-12): Zac Bochacki 8 kills, 4 digs

SUNY Poly 25-25-25, Medaille 19-20-17

There are no comments - be the first to comment