Area colleges (March 19)
Area colleges
Sunday’s results
BASEBALL
Niagara 12, Michigan State 10
N (4-10): Trevor McCauley 3-4, 2B, HR, 4 RBIs
Canisius 4, West Virginia 3
C (11-6): Canice Ejoh SB, 2 RBIs
North Carolina A&T 4, St. Bonaventure 3
SB (4-10): Mike Magnanti 2 RBIs
D’Youville 16, St. Mary’s (Md.) 11
D (2-4): Nick Ivanoff 2-4, 3 R, 2B, 3 RBIs; Travis Macrides 2B, HR, 2 RBIs, 2 SB
SOFTBALL
Spartan Classic
at Greensboro, N.C.
Towson 3, Canisius 2 (9)
USF Tournament
North Florida 8, UB 0 (5)
Belmont/Tennessee State Invitational
St. Bonaventure 8, Samford 0 (6)
SB (5-12): Kaitlin Caringi 2B, 2 RBI
Belmont 6, St. Bonaventure 0
The Spring Games
at Clermont, Fla.
Chicago 7, Fredonia 6
F (6-6): Katie Yudin 2-4, HR, 2 RBI
Williams 2, Fredonia 0
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
Robert Morris 11, St. Bonaventure 6
MEN’S TENNIS
UB 6, Toledo 1
St. Bonaventure 7, Siena 0
WOMEN’S TENNIS
Siena 6, St. Bonaventure 1
MEN’S VOLLEYBALL
D’Youville 25-25-26-25, St. Elizabeth 5-11-28-12
D (5-12): Zac Bochacki 8 kills, 4 digs
SUNY Poly 25-25-25, Medaille 19-20-17
Share this article