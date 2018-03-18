ANGER, Patricia M. (Harris)

July 2, 1933 - March 15, 2018. Pat was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She loved all animals but held a special place in her heart for her cat Missy. She enjoyed baking, gardening, dancing, watching game shows and playing scrabble with her family. In her early twenties, Pat bred, raised and showed boxers. She loved doing arts and crafts and was elected President of the Ellwood Homemakers before retiring in early 2000. She graduated from Continental School of Beauty with an advanced degree in hair coloring and continued styling for over thirty years. Pat is survived by her husband of 63 years Edward; daughters Cheryl (Todd Kaczmarek), Donna (Mark Pinto); and grandchildren Gino (Michelle Pinto), Jamie (Matt Parisi) and grand dog Mack. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Pat's memory to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. A private service for the family was held and a Memorial Service will follow. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share your condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com