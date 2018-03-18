ANDRIX, Jean (Kulcyk)

ANDRIX - Jean (nee Kulcyk)

Of Ocala, Florida, age 59, entered into rest March 10, 2018, wife of Daniel Andrix and stepmother to James and Benjamin Andrix; beloved daughter of the late Eugene and Mary (nee Michalak) Kulczyk; beloved sister of the late Robert Kulczyk; loving sister of Geraldine (Wayne) Ott, Karen Wnek, Joyce (James) Urban, Mary (James) Scherer, David (Cindi) Kulczyk, and Daniel Kulczyk; also survived by many nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at a later date.