Amerks lose third straight in New England

The Rochester American dropped the third straight game of their New England road trip Sunday, a 6-4 loss to the Hartford Wolf Pack despite three goals by rookie C.J. Smith.

Needing three points to guarantee a berth in the Calder Cup playoffs, the Amerks (31-19-10-6) came up short again despite twice owning two-goal leads.

Hartford scored three unanswered goals in the second period to take a 4-3 lead. After Smith’s third goal of the game and 17th of the season completed his first career hat trick to tie the game, the Wolf Pack got the go-ahead goal from Dan Catenacci. Former St. Joe’s and Sabres forward Cole Schneider assisted on the tally. Vinny Lettieri added an empty net goal with Schneider assisting again, to close it out with 53 seconds left in regulation. Defensive Arvin Atwal had the other Rochester goal.