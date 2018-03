ABRAMOWSKI, David A.

ABRAMOWSKI - David A. Of Cheektowaga, NY, March 16, 2018, beloved husband of Lillian (Kania) Abramowski; dear father of Amy and Brian (Lisa Usiak) Abramowski; brother of Audrey Abramowski, late Nancy (Greg) Armbruster; survived by nieces and nephews; dear friend of Frank Dentice. Relatives and friends may call for a family gathering at the BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3025 William St. near Union Rd., Cheektowaga, Wednesday from 5-7 PM.