ABRAMO, Mary Louise (Serio)

May 9, 1932 - March 9, 2018, in loving memory, dear mother of Debra A. (Steven) Nowick, Thomas J. (Gail), MD, Michael J. and Arnold A. (Karin) Abramo; grandmother of Jason (Stephanie), Laura, Allison (Nick Nichols), Megan, Andrew, Matthew and Christian Abramo; great-grandmother of Aubrey; sister of Judith (late Iganacius) Bertola, MD; also survived by her loving companions Bailey and Jasper. No prior visitation. Services will be held at a future date to be announced. Arrangements by PERNA DENGLER ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com