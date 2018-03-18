, A. Jane Lahr Keane

A. Jane Lahr Keane Died peacefully March 15, 2018. She was predeceased by her husband, John T. Keane, her parents, two brothers and a sister. Born in Cheyenne WY, she attended college in Denver, CO and after the war married and moved to South Buffalo. Her husband's Irish immigrant family proved to be a challenge but with stubborn grace, she eventually won them over. For more than 50 years, she was an invaluable partner to her husband. She leaves her daughters, JoAnne Keane Kabasin; grandchildren, Lisa and David, Janis Keane Dorgan (Richard); grandchildren Jennifer, Rich and Laura. She delighted in her great-grandchildren, Alice, Baer and Sara who named her "G-Nan." Her years were made richer by many friends and neighbors, the Nativity Parish Community, Buffalo Museum and Science Center Volunteers, Garden Club, The Orchard Park Antiques Group and her dedicated Mah Jongg players. We wish to thank Comfort Keepers and Buffalo Hospice, Inc. for their kind caregiving. She has left with us 93 years of memories, hold them dear. Join us for a Memorial Celebration of her life Saturday, May 5, 11:30 at Nativity of Our Lord Church, 26 Thorn Ave., Orchard Park, NY 14127. Memorials may be made to The Hospice Foundation of WNY, Inc., 225 Como Park Blvd., PO Box 590, Buffalo NY 14240-0590. Arrangements by F. E. Brown Sons Funeral Home Inc.