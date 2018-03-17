Woman's car stolen as she took groceries into the house

A woman living in the Kensington-Bailey neighborhood of Buffalo was bringing in groceries from her car when three young men and a young woman jumped into her car and drove off with it, according to Buffalo Police.

The woman told police that she was in her house on Roosevelt Avenue Friday afternoon after having brought in some groceries when the four suspects got into her 2004 Pontiac. The victim said that when she ran out of her house onto the porch, one of the male suspects pointed a gun at her, then pulled out of her drive and headed east toward Roosevelt Park, according to the report.

The suspects are wanted on felony robbery, menacing and grand larceny charges.