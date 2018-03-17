WNY Flash releases UWS schedule; FC Buffalo slots three exhibitions

It's schedule release season for the Buffalo soccer community, as the home and away dates are set for WNY Flash head coach Matt Waddington's first season at the helm, and local amateur men's side FC Buffalo has committed three matches to its calendar.

The Flash, which enters its second season in amateur league United Women's Soccer, will play home contests at Dobson Field on D'Youville College's campus. WNY competed at Niagara University last season, but the Purple Eagles' turf is expected to be redone this summer.

Here are the 10 dates, with five home matches in bold:

Saturday, May 19: @ Long Island Rough Riders, 5 p.m.

Sunday, May 20: @ NY Surf, 1:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 2: vs. Long Island Rough Riders, 6 p.m.

Saturday, June 16: vs. NJ Copa FC, 6 p.m.

Saturday, June 23: @ Worcester Smiles, 7 p.m.

Sunday, June 24: @ New England Mutiny, 3 p.m.

Saturday, June 30: @ Rochester Lancers, 2 p.m. (at Capelli Stadium)

Saturday, July 7: vs. Connecticut Fusion, 6 p.m.

Sunday, July 8: vs. Lancaster Inferno, 1 p.m.

Saturday, July 14: vs. Rochester Lancers, 6 p.m.

The Flash is expected to release its full roster on March 19, the day after Sunday's tryouts in Sahlen Sports Park.

*****

On the men's side, FC Buffalo season ticket holders will receive a little more bang for their buck, as the Wolves will host League1 Ontario side North Mississauga SC twice, once as a preseason tuneup for returnees, new signings and trialists, and then in July for the Fan Appreciation Match.

The connection between FC Buffalo and North Mississauga FC is Chris Keem, the current business operations manager for the Canadian club and former executive director for Queen City FC, the Buffalo-based NPSL side that preceded the Wolves' formation in 2010.

FC Buffalo's third friendly comes against Amherst-based Daemen College and head coach Bobby McColl, which overhauled its roster prior to last fall and met more success as a result. For non-season ticket holders, admission to each of these matches is $5. Season ticket info may be found here.

Here are those dates:

Sunday, April 15: vs. North Mississauga SC at Sweet Home High School, 3 p.m.

Friday, April 20: vs. Daemen College at Sweet Home High School, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, July 10: vs. North Mississauga SC at Robert E. Rich All-High Stadium, time TBD

Interesting fact: Former Medaille Mavericks standout midfielder Kevin Dhillon, who graduated in 2013 and played professionally shortly thereafter, was listed on North Mississauga SC's roster for last season. It's unclear if he'll be part of the side in 2018.

One final note: Frank Gourmet Hot Dogs, a food truck whose owners are set to open their first brick-and-mortar restaurant soon, will return to FC Buffalo's concessions for the 2018 season. Try their fries.

Expect more BN Soccer posts soon in regard to the rosters for both of the sides, plus FC Buffalo's NPSL schedule, the release of which has been extremely delayed.

Email: btsujimoto@buffnews.com