WAHL, Mary T. (Kuechenberg)

WAHL - Mary T. (nee Kuechenberg)

March 16, 2018. Loving wife of Donald F. Wahl; mother of Charles (Susanne) Wahl, Sharon (Dennis) Dorner, Kerry, Robert (Laura) Wahl, and Katheryn (Patrick) Maloney; grandmother of 18; great-grandmother of 14; sister of Theresa (late William) Bearden, predeceased by five brothers and four sisters; family will be present on Sunday from 2-5 PM at the PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS, FUNERAL HOME, 1671 Maple Rd. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated from St. Amelia's Church on Monday at 9 AM. Flowers are gratefully declined. Online condolences may be offered at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com