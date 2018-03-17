Village elections feature only one contested race in Wilson

Elections take place from noon to 9 p.m. in three villages Tuesday, with only one contested trustee race.

Two candidates are vying for one trustee seat in Wilson. Phil Russell was appointed in October to fill the unexpired term of trustee Gary Darnell, following Darnell’s resignation for active military duty. Russell, a Republican, faces Marilyn Wilson, a registered Conservative running as a Democrat, for the full 4-year term. Voting will take place at Wilson Town/Village Hall, 375 Lake St.

Two incumbents are running unopposed for their longtime seats in Middleport. They are Thomas Conley, who serves as deputy mayor, and Dennis McAvoy. Conley is running on the People’s Choice ticket, while McAvoy represents the Positive Action Party. They are running for two-year terms. Residents will cast their votes at Village Hall, 24 Main St.

And Barker also has two candidates running unopposed for two trustee seats. Incumbent Kimberly Ruffini represents the Lily Party and is seeking her third 2-year term. Seanna Corwin-Bradley is running on the Better Barker Party ticket and was appointed to fill the unexpired term of Janice Rider last summer, when Rider moved out of the village. Polls will be open at Village Hall, 8708 Main St.