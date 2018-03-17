STROMECKI, Ben Oakley

STROMECKI - Ben Oakley 12 years old on March 13, 2018, lost his courageous battle to cancer. Son of David and Kimberly Stromecki; brother of Courtney Stromecki; dearest grandson to Raymond and Marcia Stromecki and Tom and Michele Palczynski; nephew to Paul and Kristie Stromecki and Marie and Joe Kandefer. Ben was an avid fisherman, hunter and outdoorsman. He loved spending time with his dog Bullet, going on long bike rides, hanging with friends and nickel picking. He had a smile that would light up the world and "Benisms" that would make you laugh until you cried. Celebrate his life! The family will receive friends Saturday, 6-9 PM and Sunday, 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the F.E. BRown sons funeral Home, Inc., 6575 E. Quaker St., Orchard Park. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday at 10:15 AM in Nativity of Our Lord Church, 26 Thorn Ave., Orchard Park. Please assemble at church. Memorials may be made to Make a Wish Foundation or the Matthew Foster Foundation. Online condolences at www.febrownsons.com