Speakers to beam in on Lake Ontario lighthouses in Niagara County

The Niagara History Center’s Family Night features “Lighthouses of Niagara County” from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at 215 Niagara St., Lockport.

Niagara County’s two Lake Ontario lighthouses will be discussed as History Center volunteer Ellen Nelson talks about 30 Mile Point Lighthouse in Somerset, while Ray Wigle, director of the Erie Canal Discovery Center, discusses the Old Fort Niagara Lighthouse in Youngstown.

Participants will make a lighthouse with a tea light; enjoy make-believe, timed lifeboat drills; hear excerpts from books about lighthouses; and see a realistic model of a lifeboat from the HMS Titanic.

Admission is free. An optional pizza supper will be available at 5:30 p.m. for a nominal donation. Family Nights are designed for families with children ages 5 and up. Reservations are required by calling 434-7433 .