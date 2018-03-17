South Buffalo bar fight leads to box cutter slashing

A fight at the Schupper House bar and restaurant led to arrest of a South Park Avenue resident on felony assault charges after he slashed another bar patron.

Buffalo Police reported early Saturday that a fight broke out between two men at the bar and that one bar patron pulled out a box cutter and seriously injured the other by slashing the other patron in the right shoulder and down to his chest. The second man then cut the first man in his upper inside left arm, according to the report.

A 28-year-old man living in the 400 block of South Park Avenue was taken into custody, police stated.