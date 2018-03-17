Schumer, Gillibrand want new Rochester train station named for Slaughter

WASHINGTON – New York's two U.S. senators on Saturday called on Amtrak to name Rochester's new train station after the late Rep. Louise M. Slaughter.

The station opened last fall after Slaughter won $15 million in federal funding for it, Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer and Sen. Kirsten E. Gillibrand, both Democrats, noted.

"For her many constituents who will pass through its doors in the decades to come and for those who may be making their first trip to Rochester, it is only fitting to now dedicate the Rochester Intermodal Station to our colleague Congresswoman Louise M. Slaughter," the senators wrote in a letter to Amtrak President and CEO Richard Anderson.

Slaughter, a Democrat from Fairport, died Friday at the age of 88, about a week after suffering a fall and a concussion. She represented the Rochester area in Congress for more than 30 years, and her district included parts of Buffalo from 2003 to 2012.