The middle school students at St. Peter’s R.C. Church in Lewiston are holding a School Shooter Awareness Forum at 6:30 p.m. Friday at the Lewiston Public Library, 305 S. 8th St., Lewiston.

Local and state government officials have been invited, as well as members of local law enforcement, school faculty, psychologists, etc. The format will allow the public to ask questions of the panel.