'RUMBLE' wins all three Canadian Academy documentary awards

"RUMBLE: The Indians Who Rocked The World," whose executive producer is a North Tonawanda native, swept all three documentary categories at the Academy of Canadian Cinema and Television Awards.

The documentary, which tells the story of Native contributions to rock music, won Best Cinematography in a Feature Length Documentary for Alfonso Maiorana; Ted Rogers Best Feature Length Documentary Award for Tim Johnson and Stevie Salas; and Best Editing in a Feature Length Documentary for Benjamin Duffield and Jeremiah Hayes.

“As much as we believed in this amazing story highlighting the contributions of Indigenous musicians to the development and shaping of popular music, the film has far exceeded our expectations,” said Johnson, from North Tonawanda, who lives at Six Nations of the Grand River.

- Anne Neville