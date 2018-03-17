Rotary Club of Niagara County Central distributes 240 student dictionaries

The Rotary Club of Niagara County Central recently distributed 240 dictionaries to third-grade students in the Niagara Wheatfield Central School District. It was the 12th year the Rotary Club has participated in the program.

Third-graders in the Tuscarora Indian, West Street Elementary, Errick Road Elementary and Colonial Village Elementary Schools received the books.

The Dictionary Project was founded in 1995 to provide dictionaries to third graders in South Carolina public schools, and since then, 28 million have been distributed in the U.S. and around the world.

The late Rotarian Joseph B. Emmons began this project locally in 2006. His wife, Marsha Emmons, co-chaired this year’s N-W project with David Evans, supported by fellow Rotarians including club President Pat Sullivan and past president Tom Grimm, as well as Niagara-Wheatfield Schools Superintendent Daniel Ljiljanich.

The Rotary Club of Niagara County Central has provided more than 7,000 dictionaries to third graders throughout the county in the past two decades.

