ROSENBERG, Elaine (Punsky)

ROSENBERG - Elaine (nee Punsky)

March 12, 2018. Beloved wife of Marc Rosenberg; loving mother of Amy (Michael) Levy and Natalie (Alan Goldsher) Rosenberg-Goldsher; daughter of the late Sumner Punsky, and late Bernard and Arlene Rosenberg; daughter-in-law of the late Natalie Rosenberg; sister of Estel (Howard) Silverstein; grandmother of Jacob and Zachary Levy, and Zoe Goldsher. A Funeral Service will be held Sunday at 12 PM at MESNEKOFF FUNERAL HOME, 8630 Transit Rd., East Amherst, NY. Memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Association, 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. Shiva will be observed at Marc's residence immediately following the service. Share online condolences at www.mesnekoff.com