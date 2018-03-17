Registration opens for Starpoint Kindergarten classes for 2018-19

The Starpoint Central School District will hold Kindergarten registration for 2018-19 for all children who will be 5 years old as of Dec. 1, 2018, and reside in the district. All students planning to attend private or parochial school must register, and a parent or guardian must complete the process.

Registration will be held in the Fricano Primary Auditeria from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday; from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Thursday; and from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 4 to 7 p.m. April 10.

Parents must bring: proof of age for entering student; current physical and immunization records from child’s doctor; two proofs of residency (recent utility bill, mortgage bill, etc.); and documentation of custody agreement, if applicable.

Children are not required to attend registration process. A screening appointment will be made at registration for the last week of June. For more information, call Mrs. Baich, central registrar, at 210-2224.