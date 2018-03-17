RAPHAEL, Robert

RAPHAEL - Robert Passed away peacefully after a long and courageous battle at the Greater Niagara General Hospital on Wednesday, March 15, 2018 at the age of 65. Beloved husband of 34 years to Kathryn. Loving son of Donna and the late Charles Raphael (1985). He will be fondly remembered by his brother James (Wendy) Raphael of Chicago, his sister Marcy Raphael of San Diego, his brother-in-law Michael (Denise) Handzuk as well as his nephew John and nieces Kaitlin, Elizabeth and Rebecca. Cremation has taken place, with private family interment to take place at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Online condolences at www.pattersonfuneralhome.com