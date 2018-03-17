Quick Hits: Buffalo Beauts 3, Boston Pride 2

The Buffalo Beauts are heading back to the Isobel Cup. Defenseman Sarah Casorso scored a minute and a half into overtime to give Buffalo a 3-2 victory against the Boston Pride in the single-elimination National Women's Hockey League semifinal Saturday.

Sarah Edney scored for the Beauts in the first period, a one-time slapper off a pass from the corner. Boston responded with two straight, first getting a tip-in from Jillian Dempsey late in the first period. The Pride got its first lead in the game midway through the second when Mary Parker got a piece of a bouncing point shot from Lexi Bender.

Corinne Buie scored the Beauts' equalizer on the power play with just over 14 minutes left in the third period. She shot from a low-percentage angle on the right side of the crease, but the puck bounced off Boston goalie Brittany Ott and into the net.

Welcome back: With the victory, the Beauts became the first team in NWHL history to make it to three straight Isobel Cups. Buffalo also has the opportunity to become the first back-to-back Isobel Cup winner in league history.

Red hot: The Beauts are riding an 11-game winning streak into the Isobel Cup. Their last loss came at the hands of the Metropolitan Riveters on Dec. 10.

Olympic return: Getzville native and former Beauts player Emily Pfalzer continued her post-Olympic gold tour, dropping the ceremonial puck drop before the game and signing autographs in the HarborCenter concourse. It was her second ceremonial puck drop of the day, as she also was recognized before the Sabres game against the Chicago Blackhawks.

Season dominance: The Beauts finish the season with a 5-1 record against the Pride after winning four straight.

Up Next: Buffalo will play the winner of the first-seeded Metropolitan Riveters and the fourth-seeded Connecticut Whale semifinal, which kicks off at 7 p.m. Sunday, in the Isobel Cup on Saturday. The game will be played at the home arena of the higher seed. Like the two semifinals, the championship is also single-elimination.