PUCCI, Angeline J. (Tripi)

March 16, 2018, age 96. Beloved wife of the late Albert C. Pucci; loving mother of Joseph (Joy) Pucci and Ann Marie Pucci; dear sister of the late Rosiland (late Anthony) Palmeri and Joseph M. (late Lorraine) Tripi; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Sunday from 4-8 PM at the (Cleveland Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 569 Cleveland Drive, where prayers will be offered on Monday at 9:15 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at St. Aloysius Gonzaga Church, 157 Cleveland Drive, Cheektowaga at 10 AM. Friends invited. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital. Please share your condolences at www.AMIGONE.com