PROVENZANO, Michael G. and Melissa C. - - March 3, 2009 and March 17, 1992. Your precious memories are forever etched in my heart, and always will be. My love for you will never fade. Watch over us, protect us, guide us, and love us. We miss you both so dearly, and will always love you. Love, DEBBIE, (MOM)