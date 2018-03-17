Pizza delivery man robbed on South Division Street

A pizza delivery man reported that three teenagers robbed him near the JFK Recreation Center in Buffalo.

According to Buffalo Police, a man was delivering food from a local pizza shop shortly before 10 p.m. Friday when he was approached by three teens on the 300 block of South Division Street. One displayed what appeared to be a long, black revolver. The suspects, one of whom may have been female, robbed him of $500 before running away, according to the police report.

The suspects are wanted on first-degree robbery charges.