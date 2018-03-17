Parkside neighborhood woman robbed at gunpoint

A woman sitting in her car early Saturday morning was robbed at gunpoint in the Parkside neighborhood of Buffalo, according to Buffalo Police.

The woman, a Crescent Avenue resident, told police she was sitting in her car at the intersection of Woodward Avenue and Crescent Avenue at 2:45 a.m. when two men approached her vehicle. One tapped a black handgun against her car window and made a gesture with his fingers indicating he wanted money, the report stated.

The woman reached into her purse, took out about $60, rolled down her window slightly and passed the money to the man with the gun, according to the report. The man then said "phone," after which she handed over her iPhone before the two men fled in a beige vehicle. The men are wanted on second-degree robbery charges.